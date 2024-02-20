CGG Adds New Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study to Growing CCUS Library

CGG has announced the release of a Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study to support and accelerate the screening process for all players in the region's fast-growing CCUS market. This study ranks and prioritizes opportunities at large scale across 58 basins in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, covering a total surface area of over 6 million km2, to help streamline the process for identifying the best basins and plays for potential carbon storage. The study and its associated data are available to license now.

The Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study is a new addition to CGG's continually growing GeoVerseTM Carbon Storage portfolio which already includes studies for the North Sea and US Gulf of Mexico. Developed by experts from CGG's Carbon Storage, Geology and Data Hub teams, the data-rich studies provide a clear and reliable assessment of storage potential based on a proprietary quantitative and qualitative criteria-based screening methodology which assesses deep subsurface features and the above-ground context.

Dechun Lin, EVP Earth Data, CGG, said:“The release of this carbon storage screening study comes at a time of accelerated growth in the Southeast Asia CCUS market and will provide operators with accurate and critical subsurface information for rapid insight and decision-making. With this strategic addition to our growing portfolio of carbon storage screening studies, CGG is expanding its footprint and experience in all active CCUS hubs around the globe.”

Download a brochure about CGG's Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study here .

About CGG

CGG ( ) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts