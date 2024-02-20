U.S. Solar Battery Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030 Sunpower Corp, Power Sonic Corp, ENERSYS, ADARA POWER, Etc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solar battery is generally used to store solar power and discharge the power as per requirement. It is made of lithium-ion or lead acid. It is rechargeable and can be generally used in solar cell systems to store excess energy. Some of the major applications of solar batteries include solar charging stations, storage for power plants, and storage systems for off-grids. The U.S. solar battery market was valued at $16.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $37.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Some of the states in the U.S. are boosting its solar energy capacity which might increase the demand for solar batteries. California plans to boost its solar power capacity in 2021 to meet the target of 50% renewable generation by 2025. In addition, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is also aiming to add 2.5 GW of battery storage capacity.

The U.S. solar battery market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion, lead acid, flow battery, and others. Various end users of solar batteries studied in the U.S. solar battery market include residential, industrial, and commercial. The U.S. solar battery market share is analyzed for every segment.

Competitive Analysis:

The U.S. Solar Battery industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global U.S. Solar Battery Market include,

Goal Zero LLC

Fortress Power

Concorde Battery

SunPower Corporation

Power Sonic Corporation

Simpliphi Power, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

Aims Power

ADARA POWER

U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Panasonic Corporation

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

ENERSYS

Other players in the U.S. solar battery market are Enphase Energy and others.

Based on the type, the lithium-ion segment garnered a 79.3% share in 2020, in terms of volume, and is expected to grow a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the high charge and discharge efficiencies of lithium-ion batteries, which help in harvesting large amounts of energy. For instance, the average efficiency of lithium-ion battery is 90-95%, whereas for lead acid it is around 80-85%.

Furthermore, the industrial segment is the leading end user of solar batteries. This is attributed to strong demand from various industrial end users for additional energy storage solutions.

Key findings of the study:

- The report outlines the current U.S. solar battery market trends and future scenario of the market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The U.S. solar battery market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

- Based on type, the flow battery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Based on end users, the commercial segment gained a 32.1% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on type, the lead acid battery segment garnered a share of 3.5% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

