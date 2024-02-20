New Wave Group AB Updates Financial Targets And Increase The Operating Margin Target From 15 To 20%

Updated financial goals

New Wave Group's board of directors has adopted the following financial targets, implying an increase in the operating margin and equity targets:

New Wave Group strives for sustainable and profitable sales growth through expansion in its three operating segments: Corporate, Sports & Leisure and Gifts & Home Furnishings. Over a period of one business cycle, the Group's growth target is between 10 and 20% per year, of which between 5 and 10% is organic growth, and a 20% operating margin (previously 15%). In addition, New Wave Group has an equity ratio target meaning that the equity ratio should not fall below 40% (previously 30%) over one business cycle.

Capital markets day

Later today, in connection with its capital market day, New Wave Group will present the company's updated financial targets and its strategic priorities.

