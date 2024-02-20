Cuttings Re-Injection Services Market Strategic Plan For Positive Growth 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

cuttings re-injection services market

Cuttings re-injection services Market Expected to Reach $259.7 Million by 2030

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cutting re-injection is a total containment or zero discharge drilling waste disposal process. It includes three significant components high-pressure injection pump, cuttings transfer system, and slurrification unit. In addition, some of the other optional equipment used in CRI process are grinding mill, slurry holding tank, and sizing shaker. Cuttings re-injection (CRI) services comprise project regulatory support, technical-engineering support, data management services for CRI disposal operations, daily technical-engineering support, process monitoring, and reporting during active CRI operations, and project documentation. The cuttings re-injection services market was valued at $180.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $259.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors propelling the cutting re-injection services market growth are its advantages such as its potential to discard other wastes that would have to be taken to shore for disposal, allowing utilization of less expensive drilling fluid, no need for offshore transportation, cuttings can be injected if pre-treated, less chances of ground and surface water contamination, and removal of seafloor effect. However, some of the disadvantages hindering the market growth are an increase in air pollution because of large power needs, a rise in the requirement of large equipment and labor, and others.

The cuttings re-injection services market is segmented into type and application. Based on the type the market is categorized into dedicated injection and annular injection. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into on-shore and off-shore. Region-wise, the cutting re-injection services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The cutting re-injection services market share is analyzed for all segments and countries.

Based on type, the annular injection segment garnered an 83.4% share in 2020. Based on the application, the onshore segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. The CRI process is common to both onshore and offshore operations. However, the CRI process is easily manageable on an onshore site because of the availability of space.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. China has a strong presence in the South China Sea. Chinese oil & gas companies have come across gas fields with reserves of around 300 billion tons along with oil fields reserves of around 200 million tons of oil.

Based on the region, Europe garnered a market share of 26.6% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The UK government has announced to drill oil & gas wells in the North Sea. The government has granted permission to drill well as a part of a cautious transformation away from fossil fuels and to protect jobs and the economy.

Competitive Analysis:

The Cutting re-injection services industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Cuttings re-injection services Market include,

SCHLUMBERGER

TERRALOG TECHNOLOGIES INC.

NOV INC

HALLIBURTON

AUGEAN PLC,

ADVANTEK

WEATHERFORD

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

GN SOLIDS CONTROL

PRASADHA PAMUNAH LIMBAH INDUSTRY

Key findings of the study

- The report outlines the current cuttings re-injection services market trends and future scenarios of the cuttings re-injection services market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The cuttings re-injection services market size is provided in terms of revenue.

- Based on type, the dedicated injection; segment gained a 16.6% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on application, the off-shore segment garnered a market share of 81.1% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on region, the North American region garnered a market share of 19.8% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

Impact of COVID-19 on the cuttings re-injection services market

- The spread of COVID-19 in numerous countries halted the industrial activities.

- This resulted in an oversupply scenario in the oil and gas sector.

- This consequently resulted in decreased drilling activities.

- The decrease in drilling activities resulted in decreased demand for oilfield services such as waste management.

