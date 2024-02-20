Online Event Ticketing Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 91.69 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At 6.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024

The Exactitude Consultancy's“Online Event Ticketing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per EC's market forecast, the Online Event Ticketing market size is predicted to reach USD 91.69 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The report begins with a description of the business environment and explains the commercial summary of the chain structure. Based on the market trends and driving factors presented in the report, clients will be able to plan the roadmap for their products and services taking into account various socio-economic factors.

Additionally, it illustrates the corporate profiles and situation of competitive landscape amongst numerous associated corporations including the analysis of market evaluation and options associated with the worth chain. This Online Event Ticketing research report provides insights on market overview, market segmentation, current and future pricing, growth analysis, competitive landscape and other such premium insights within the forecast period.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Online Event Ticketing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Online Event Ticketing market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Online Event Ticketing Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: AOL Inc.,Atom Tickets LLC,Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd,Brown Paper Tickets,Carnival Cinemas,Cinemark Holdings, Inc.,EasyMovies,Fandango Inc.,KyaZoonga, Inc,PVR LTD.,Seatwave,TicketCity,Ticketmaster Entertainment LLC,TicketNetwork,TicketWeb,TickPick LLC,Universe,Viagogo Entertainment Inc.,Vivid Seats,VOX Cinemas among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

October 13, 2023 - Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, is giving Swifties a theatrical experience of their wildest dreams for the Taylor Swift I the Eras Tour concert film starting Friday, October 13.

June 25, 2019 - When it comes to purchasing tickets to your favourite teams' big game or the hottest musicians new tour dates the choices can seem endless. With all the options available, it can be overwhelming and difficult to find the right tickets to fit your needs.

Online Event Ticketing Market Segmentation:

Online Event Ticketing Market by Platform

Desktop

Mobile

Online Event Ticketing Market by Event Type

Sports

Music

Movies

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America is the leading region in the online event ticketing business. The region's supremacy is due to a number of reasons, including its big population of tech-savvy customers, extensive internet connection, and high smartphone adoption rates. Furthermore, North America has a thriving live event business, with a wealth of concerts, sports events, festivals, and other entertainment alternatives boosting demand for online ticketing systems. Major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago serve as cultural and entertainment magnets, boosting the region's internet ticketing business.

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Online Event Ticketing market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Online Event Ticketing market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Online Event Ticketing Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Online Event Ticketing Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Online Event Ticketing Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Online Event Ticketing Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Online Event Ticketing Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Online Event Ticketing Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Online Event Ticketing Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

