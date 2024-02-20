Man Found Dead In J&K’S Budgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) A man, apparently a non-local, was found dead on Tuesday in J&K's Budgam district.
Police sources said that the person was found dead in Sazipora village of Chadoora tehsil in the district.
“Inquest proceedings under relevant sections of law have been started.
The exact cause of death and identity of the person is being ascertained,” sources said.
More details were awaited.
