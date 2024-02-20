Advanceddx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. Announces Its New Temperature-Controlled Warehouse In The USA

(MENAFN- Pressat) Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the opening of its new temperature-controlled warehouse in the USA, to offer its clients and partners improved quality and speed of service.

Undertaken through the execution of a Logistics and Warehousing Agreement between AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. and VELA Diagnostics USA Inc., the new warehouse, located in New Jersey, comes with a high-level logistics service specialized in warehousing and transport of biomedical, general laboratory products and medical devices to research laboratories and hospitals which complies with Good Distribution Practices (GDP).

The introduction of our warehouse represents a significant step forward for AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. as explained by Ronan Boulme, ABL Diagnostics GRC Director :“This brand new warehouse consolidates our presence in the USA and underlines our constant commitment to providing clients and partners with an excellent service dedicated exclusively to the healthcare sector.”

“Through this Logistics and Warehousing Agreement, we initiate an important move with ABL Diagnostics, which has the potential to strengthen the relationship between both companies, globally” said Sam Dajani, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Vela Operations Singapore Pte. Ltd .

ABOUT ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC & ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC is an affiliate of ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD), a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays applied for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications,

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic laboratories, private laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiology contents in constant expansion.

The persons must inquire about the registration status of the ABL's products to comply with local regulations.

Only Research Use Only (RUO) tests are available for sale in the USA as listed on the FDA website further information, please visit

ABOUT VELA DIAGNOSTICS

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider for integrated IVD system solutions, from sample to result. VELA's test solutions utilize the automated Sentosa platform, providing the unique ability to leverage one system for NGS and PCR testing in infectious disease and oncology.

© 2023 Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd. All rights reserved. Sentosa® is a registered trademark of Vela Diagnostics Holding Pte Ltd outside Singapore in several markets including the US, EU, PRC and the UK. All Sentosa products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics.

