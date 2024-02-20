Portuguese President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marcelo Robelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic
has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of Your Excellency's re-election as President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, I present, on behalf of the Portuguese
people and on my own behalf, warm congratulations and wishes for
success in the exercise of the role which you will continue to
perform.
I am certain that the ties that unite our two countries and
peoples will continue to be developed with a view to pursuing
cooperation at bilateral level, in all its dimensions, as well as
in the multilateral context.
While reiterating my congratulations, please accept, Mr.
President, my wishes for your well-being and for the progress of
the Azerbaijani people.
Marcelo Robelo de Sousa
President of the Portuguese Republic"
