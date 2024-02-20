Portuguese President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marcelo Robelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Your Excellency's re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I present, on behalf of the Portuguese people and on my own behalf, warm congratulations and wishes for success in the exercise of the role which you will continue to perform.

I am certain that the ties that unite our two countries and peoples will continue to be developed with a view to pursuing cooperation at bilateral level, in all its dimensions, as well as in the multilateral context.

While reiterating my congratulations, please accept, Mr. President, my wishes for your well-being and for the progress of the Azerbaijani people.

Marcelo Robelo de Sousa

President of the Portuguese Republic"