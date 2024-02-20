Finland's President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend to you my sincere congratulations along with my best wishes for every success in your high office.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sauli Niinistö

President of the Republic of Finland"