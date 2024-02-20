UNICEF Representative In Azerbaijan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in
Azerbaijan, please accept our sincere congratulations on your
inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Building on the excellent partnership between UNICEF and the
Government of Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, we look forward to
continuing our collaboration in advancing the child rights agenda
in Azerbaijan.
UNICEF remains committed to working closely with the Government
of Azerbaijan in building an even better future for children in the
country and enabling them to develop to their full potential.
COP29 provides a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to play a
leading role in positioning children and youth at the center of
global climate discussions. We are ready to partner with the
Government of Azerbaijan to support the meaningful engagement of
children and youth in climate action and equip them with the
education and skills needed for building a more sustainable
future.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Sincerely,
Saja Farooq Abdullah
UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan"
