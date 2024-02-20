China's Domestic Tourism Market Surges During Spring Festival Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China saw 474 million domestic tourist trips during the
eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, up 34.3
percent year on year, Azernews reports citing data
released by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Tourists spent nearly 632.7 billion yuan (about 89.07 billion
U.S. dollars) on their domestic holiday trips, a 47.3 percent
year-on-year increase, data showed.
According to the ministry, the Chinese mainland saw 3.6 million
tourist departures and 3.23 million tourist arrivals during the
eight-day holiday, as favorable policies such as mutual visa
exemptions have accelerated the recovery of outbound and inbound
tourist markets.
During the holiday, 16,300 commercial performances were held
across the country, raking in 778 million yuan, up 52.1 percent and
80.09 percent year on year, respectively. The performances
attracted more than 6.57 million audiences, a year-on-year increase
of 77.71 percent, according to the ministry.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107872849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.