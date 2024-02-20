Uzbekistan Shares Volume Of Industrial Output In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. According to
preliminary data, Uzbek enterprises manufactured 655.8 trillion
soums ($52.4 billion) worth of industrial products in 2023,
Trend reports.
As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the index of
physical volume of industrial production amounted to 106.0 percent
year-on-year.
The largest volume of industrial output was produced in the city
of Tashkent (123.6 trillion soums or $9.8 billion) in 2023.
Tashkent region ranks second (105.7 trillion soums or $8.4
billion), followed by Navoi region (101.5 trillion soums or $8.1
billion).
The index of physical volume of industrial production amounted
to 105.7 percent in Tashkent, 105.1 percent in Tashkent region and
106.7 percent in Navoi region by the same period of 2022.
The least amount of industrial output was produced in
Surkhandarya region - 8.7 trillion soums ($695.7 million). The
index of physical volume of industrial production totaled 105.6
percent over year.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial
products worth 553.3 trillion soums ($44.2 billion) in 2022, while
the index of the physical volume of industrial production amounted
to 105.3 percent year-on-year.
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.