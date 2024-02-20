Uzbekistan Shares Volume Of Industrial Output In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. According to preliminary data, Uzbek enterprises manufactured 655.8 trillion soums ($52.4 billion) worth of industrial products in 2023, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the index of physical volume of industrial production amounted to 106.0 percent year-on-year.

The largest volume of industrial output was produced in the city of Tashkent (123.6 trillion soums or $9.8 billion) in 2023. Tashkent region ranks second (105.7 trillion soums or $8.4 billion), followed by Navoi region (101.5 trillion soums or $8.1 billion).

The index of physical volume of industrial production amounted to 105.7 percent in Tashkent, 105.1 percent in Tashkent region and 106.7 percent in Navoi region by the same period of 2022.

The least amount of industrial output was produced in Surkhandarya region - 8.7 trillion soums ($695.7 million). The index of physical volume of industrial production totaled 105.6 percent over year.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 553.3 trillion soums ($44.2 billion) in 2022, while the index of the physical volume of industrial production amounted to 105.3 percent year-on-year.