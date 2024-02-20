German Businesses Form Consortium For Lithium Production In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. Leading German
companies Knauf Gruppe, GP Günter Papenburg AG, and Roxtec, as well
as the German Institute of Lithium, have formed a consortium for
lithium production in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
This was stated during the meeting between Minister of Industry
and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev and Manfred
Grundke, member of the supervisory board of GP Günter Papenburg
AG.
It was noted that this step is aimed at the development and
production of lithium, using the deposits of Kazakhstan as a basis,
which opens up new prospects for the development of the lithium
industry in the Central Asian country.
In addition, the parties reached an agreement to create a
specialized working group aimed at exploring the potential for
cooperation in the field of lithium mining and use.
The parties additionally considered the prospect of developing a
roadmap, which will become the basis for the successful
implementation of the initiatives under discussion.
Meanwhile, in September 2023, Dennis Schwindt, the head of HMS
Bergbau AG, presented a project for the construction of a mining
and processing plant for the extraction and processing of lithium
in the East Kazakhstan region. According to him, the total amount
of planned investments will be $500 million.
