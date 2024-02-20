President Ilham Aliyev's MSC Attendance Plays Crucial Role In Regional Geopolitics - Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham
Aliyev's attendance at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) holds
significance in the context of regional geopolitical developments
as well, political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .
He noted that this conference attracts heads of state and
government, as well as prominent figures from the business
community.
"President Ilham Aliyev held discussions with various
dignitaries, including the OSCE Chairman, Secretary General, US
Secretary of State, and German Chancellor. Additionally, he met
with the Сhairman of the Munich Security Conference. These
interactions hold undeniable significance for the exchange of
perspectives and highlight Azerbaijan's substantial contribution as
a prominent state in the South Caucasus to peace and security.
Furthermore, a meeting took place with Türkiye's Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan during the Munich Conference. It is worth
mentioning that President Ilham Aliyev embarked on his inaugural
official visit to Türkiye following his victory in the presidential
election," the political analyst said.
