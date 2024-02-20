President Ilham Aliyev's MSC Attendance Plays Crucial Role In Regional Geopolitics - Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham Aliyev's attendance at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) holds significance in the context of regional geopolitical developments as well, political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .

He noted that this conference attracts heads of state and government, as well as prominent figures from the business community.

"President Ilham Aliyev held discussions with various dignitaries, including the OSCE Chairman, Secretary General, US Secretary of State, and German Chancellor. Additionally, he met with the Сhairman of the Munich Security Conference. These interactions hold undeniable significance for the exchange of perspectives and highlight Azerbaijan's substantial contribution as a prominent state in the South Caucasus to peace and security.

Furthermore, a meeting took place with Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the Munich Conference. It is worth mentioning that President Ilham Aliyev embarked on his inaugural official visit to Türkiye following his victory in the presidential election," the political analyst said.

