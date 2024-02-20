               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Government Lacks Clear Stance - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2/20/2024 1:17:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Armenian government lacks a clear stance, said Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic media platform, and political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu, Trend reports, referring to the AzerVoice, media agency.

"Following the victory in Karabakh, Azerbaijan declared that the efforts of all mediators had failed, showcasing its ability to resolve the issue independently, which we did. Armenia is influenced by Western pressure. During the Munich meeting, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan found himself in a distinctly disadvantaged position. While Armenia may persist in provocations, the government is unable to articulate a clear position," Hafizoglu noted.

