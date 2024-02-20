Armenian Government Lacks Clear Stance - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20.
The Armenian
government lacks a clear stance, said Deputy Director General of
Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic media platform, and
political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu, Trend reports, referring to the AzerVoice,
media agency.
"Following the victory in Karabakh, Azerbaijan declared that the
efforts of all mediators had failed, showcasing its ability to
resolve the issue independently, which we did. Armenia is
influenced by Western pressure. During the Munich meeting, Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan found himself in a distinctly
disadvantaged position. While Armenia may persist in provocations,
the government is unable to articulate a clear position," Hafizoglu
noted.
