Special Offer From AZAL: Discounts On Flights To Dubai, Riyadh And New Delhi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, launches a new
promotional campaign offering discounted fares to popular
destinations such as Dubai, Riyadh, and New Delhi.
The discounted rates are applicable for ticket purchases made
between February 20 and 29, and the travel period is from February
24 to October 27, excluding peak seasons.
Thus, flights from Baku to Dubai are now available at a special
rate of €130 for one-way and €234 for round-trip tickets. One-way
tickets to Riyadh can be purchased for €69, while round-trip
tickets are priced at €128. For New Delhi, one-way tickets cost
€150, with round-trip tickets priced at €272.
These cities offer unique opportunities to delve into their rich
history, stunning architectural wonders and delectable cuisines,
ensuring an unforgettable journey for travelers.
The ticket prices for these destinations include airport taxes.
The number of discounted tickets is limited.
Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket
price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up
to 10 kg.
To purchase tickets, please visit the official website
, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach
to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan
Airlines.
Seize the opportunity to travel at an affordable price with
AZAL!
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.