Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The price of
Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port
of Augusta on February 19 increased by 29 cents and amounted to
$88.31 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring
to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 30 cents (to $86.55 per
barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $67.28 per barrel, which is 13 cents
more than the previous price.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea also increased by 39 cents on February 19 compared to
the previous indication, to $86.51.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 20.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.