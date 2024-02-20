               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For February 20


2/20/2024 1:17:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 20, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies grew in price while 21 declined compared to February 19.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,234 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 20

Rial on February 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,855

52,915

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,623

47,683

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,034

4,024

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,002

4,020

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,068

6,070

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,371

135,973

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,028

15,036

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,967

27,959

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,064

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,130

31,143

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,799

25,725

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,216

2,228

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,361

1,363

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,447

27,427

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,195

31,203

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,275

38,319

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,346

1,344

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,593

31,606

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,671

8,665

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,840

100 Thai baths

THB

116,464

116,587

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,776

8,788

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,457

31,542

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,234

45,257

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,337

9,346

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,880

15,890

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,687

2,685

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,701

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,947

75,054

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,835

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,259 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,213 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,666 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,093 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 567,000–570,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 610,000–613,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872836

