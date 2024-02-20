President Ilham Aliyev One Of World Leaders Regularly Invited To MSC - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham
Aliyev is consistently invited to the Munich Security Conference
(MSC), making him one of the regularly participating world leaders,
a member of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Azer Badamov
told Trend .
"The Munich Security Conference serves as a global platform for
discussing matters of international and regional significance.
President Ilham Aliyev is consistently invited to this conference,
a testament to his authority. During this year's conference, the
President of Azerbaijan engaged in numerous meetings with heads of
state, government officials, and business leaders. His extensive
series of meetings stands unparalleled among other leaders, with
many initiated by the opposite parties, underscoring the trust in
President Aliyev and Azerbaijan, and the widespread willingness to
collaborate with the country.
Azerbaijan has hosted numerous international events. In all the
organizations we have led, our country has introduced innovations
and actively contributed to addressing global challenges. Notably,
our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement injected new vitality
into the organization. President Ilham Aliyev's initiative led to a
special session of the UN, where our proposal to combat vaccine
nationalism was globally accepted, playing a crucial role in
ensuring vaccine access for economically challenged countries. This
year, Azerbaijan will host COP29, an internationally significant
conference on climate change. Our commitment is to organize and
elevate this conference, fostering unity in the global community on
climate-related issues," he said.
The parliamentarian emphasized that the multitude of meetings
conducted by the head of state during the Munich Conference would
expand the circle of the country's allies and attract parties
interested in collaborating with Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of stability today, drawing
interest from international corporations for investments. I am
confident that in the coming years, we will witness increased
investment from well-established global companies. This optimism is
rooted in Azerbaijan's dynamic economic growth, a stable
socio-political environment, and our commitment to promoting global
peace. I anticipate that our involvement in the Munich Conference
will play a crucial role in broadening opportunities for
international cooperation," Badamov added.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.