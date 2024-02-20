Azerbaijan's Green Card Insurance Market Surges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A total of
57,347 contracts were issued within the Green Card international
insurance system in Azerbaijan last year, for which insurance fees
amounting to 10 million manat ($5.88 million) were collected,
Trend reports
via Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan.
According to the bureau, the number of contracts grew by 2.6
times compared to 2022, while the insurance fees rose by 3.4
times.
Last year, the average insurance premium under Green Card
insurance contracts amounted to 136 manat ($80), which is 9.3
percent less than in 2021 (150 manat or $88.2).
"The sale of Green Cards for vehicles registered in Georgia and
Kazakhstan played a significant role in the sharp increase of these
indicators since January 1 of last year. Specifically, 12,335 Green
Card contracts were issued outside Azerbaijan (9,075 in Kazakhstan
and 3,260 in Georgia). Through these contracts, a total of 6.14
million manat ($3.6 million) in insurance fees was collected.
Thus, Azerbaijan obtained over six million manat ($3.5 million)
in revenue from the export of insurance services during the
reporting period. Of this amount, 179,000 manat ($105,290) was
allocated for insurance payouts related to accidents involving
vehicles registered in Kazakhstan and Georgia.
In 2023, a total of 45,012 contracts were concluded nationwide
under the Green Card system, resulting in the collection of 3.98
million manat ($2.34 million) in insurance fees. This represents a
twofold and 32 percent increase compared to 2022, respectively,"
the bureau said.
The Green Card is an international certificate of insurance
providing visiting motorists with proof of the minimum compulsory
insurance cover required by the law of the country visited. The
green card system is designed to facilitate the movement of
vehicles across international borders through an internationally
acceptable document proving the existence of insurance.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.