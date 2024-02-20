Azerbaijan's Healthcare System Undergone Remarkable Progress Over Past Two Decades - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. In the last two
decades, healthcare in Azerbaijan has undergone a dynamic
trajectory of advancement, a member of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Mushfig Mammadli told Trend .
He stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has established a
successful state model over the course of 20 years.
"The healthcare sector in the country has followed a dynamic
trajectory of development. Throughout the republic, hospitals have
been constructed in line with contemporary global standards, and a
significant number of medical facilities have undergone repair and
reconstruction. Ongoing healthcare reforms include the initiation
of compulsory health insurance, aligning with modern international
practices. This serves as a guarantee that Azerbaijan is
progressing towards the model of a social welfare state. The
continuous enhancement of medical personnel, elevating their
training to a high standard, and improving their welfare are
commendable efforts. It's noteworthy that this year's healthcare
budget, totaling around 4 billion manat ($2.35 billion), marks a
record for the entire period of independence," he noted.
The parliamentarian also highlighted the subsequent phase,
aiming to elevate Azerbaijan to the standards of the world's most
developed countries, transforming it into a social welfare state
with a new national vision.
"Simultaneously, ongoing efforts in landscaping and
reconstruction persist in the territories recently liberated from
Armenian occupation. A crucial objective in the upcoming years is
facilitating the return of our compatriots to their ancestral lands
and ensuring employment opportunities for them. Additionally, the
development of the non-oil sector on these fertile lands, coupled
with the construction of essential infrastructure, stands out as a
paramount undertaking. This period is pivotal for implementing
comprehensive measures to bolster the country's economy, with a
particular emphasis on enhancing the non-oil sector and fostering
increased profitability," Mammadli added.
