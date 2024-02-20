What Is The Market Value Of Smoke Evacuation Systems In 2027?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smoke Evacuation System Market Size, Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technical concerns hamper the market growth. On the other hand, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market was accounted for $128.6 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $196.4 million by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in the product availability and surge in electrosurgical procedures drive the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, technical concerns and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in patient preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global smoke evacuation system market is driven by growth in investments toward R&D activities by the key players in the emerging economies, shift in preference toward minimally invasive surgeries, and surge in the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed globally. In addition, the increasing demand for medical aesthetic procedures due to growing awareness toward physical appearance is also expected to supplement the market growth.

In detail along with the table of contents

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown and created a huge gap between supply and demand for smoke evacuation systems.

Moreover, several elective procedures including aesthetic treatments were postponed owing to strict regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals to prevent the spread of infection.

On the other hand, studies observed that the Covid-19 virus remains in the aerosol for up to three hours, which has boosted the demand for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.

The global smoke evacuation system market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, application, and region. Based on product, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The cosmetic surgery centers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries and surge in the number of cosmetic laser surgeries that emit smoke. However, the hospitals segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global smoke evacuation system market, owing to higher number of surgeries being performed at the hospitals annually than others.

The smoke evacuation filters segment held the lion's share

By product, the smoke evacuation filters segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global smoke evacuation system market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, due to rise in use of smoke evacuation filters in various medical conditions such as laparoscopy, electrosurgery, and mutagenic viral and bacterial hazards.

Major market players:

Medtronic, Plc

Conmed Corporation

Ethicon

Stryker Corporation

Ecolab

Pall Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Olympus corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry

Key Findings Of The Study

Among products, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

By application, others segment dominated the global smoke evacuation system market throughout the analysis period.

North America was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2027.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in number of aesthetic procedures performed within the region. However, the global smoke evacuation system market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in consistent effects toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to the end users.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 5038946022

