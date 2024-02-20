U.S. Forklift Battery Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030 Bulldog Battery Corp, Crown Equipment Corp, Etc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Forklift Battery Market

U.S. Forklift Battery Market Expected to Reach $1,785.3 Million by 2030

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A forklift battery is used to power the electric forklifts for proper material handling in various applications, including warehouses, manufacturing, construction, and others. Forklift batteries are classified based on type, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, fuel cell, absorbed glass mat, and others. In the above-mentioned industries, there is a need of material handling equipment for loading and unloading of materials & products, which is fulfilled with the help of electric forklifts. The U.S. forklift battery market size was valued at $810.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,785.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample:

The emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift is the key factor driving the growth of the U.S. forklift battery market in the upcoming years. In addition, expanding warehouse spaces & the manufacturing industry is projected to fuel the growth of the forklift battery market in the U.S. However, the high initial cost associated with lithium-ion battery is expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. forklift battery market in the upcoming years. Conversely, growth in penetration of green logistics is the key factor expected to create opportunity in the U.S. forklift battery market from 2021 to 2030.

Competitive Analysis:

The U.S. Forklift Battery industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global U.S. Forklift Battery Market include,

ENERSYS, GREEN CUBES TECHNOLOGY

TOTAL SE

ELECTROVAYA INC

FOREVERPURE CORPORATION

ONECHARGE

CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

EAST PENN MANUFACTURING COMPANY

EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS INC.

STORAGE BATTERY SYSTEMS LLC

BULLDOG BATTERY CORPORATION

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Depending on the type, the lead acid battery segment held the highest market share of around 77.7% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to a rise in demand for material handling equipment from manufacturing processes, warehouses, construction, retail & wholesale, and others. Moreover, lead acid batteries possess high load-bearing capacity and high discharge rate, which in turn act as the driving factors in the growth of the lead acid forklift battery market in the U.S.

Based on battery capacity, the 0-600 Ahr segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in demand for lightweight forklifts from various applications such as retail, wholesale, and other light load applications is expected to drive the growth of the U.S. forklift battery market during the forecast period. In addition, there is a rise in the use of electric motor rider trucks, narrow aisle trucks, hand trucks, and other light-capacity forklifts, which in turn increases the demand for forklift batteries with capacities ranging from 0 to 600 Ahr.

Based on application, the warehouses segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%. This is owing to an increase in demand for material handling equipment from warehouses for loading, unloading, and handling of materials or products in various industries. Technological advancements and their incorporation in warehouse material management is another factor that fuels the growth of this segment.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key findings:

- In 2020, the lead acid battery segment accounted for the majority of the share of the U.S. forklift battery market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

- In 2020, the lead acid battery segment accounted for around 77.71% of the share in the U.S. forklift battery market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the 0-600 Ahr battery capacity segment accounted for 62.96% market share 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 64.02% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the U.S. forklift battery market.

- Warehouses is the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. forklift battery market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2030.

- In 2020, warehouses dominated the U.S. forklift battery market with more than 29.36% of the share, in terms of revenue

Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:

1. Solid State Battery Market -

2. Lithium-Ion Battery For Consumer Electronics Market -

3. Grid Scale Battery Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 5038946022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn