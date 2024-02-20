Courier Fraudsters Now Target Indian Ceos

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Citing a news report in which a 66-year-old Bengaluru CEO lost about Rs 2.3 crore in a courier fraud, Unacademy-owned Graphy co-founder and CEO Sumit Jain on Tuesday said that two weeks ago the courier fraudsters tried to scam him too.

Jain, who was elevated to the role of partner at Unacademy last year, took to social media platform X to share his experience and how he avoided being conned.

"Same thing happened to me two weeks back. I patched my lawyer onto the call and the call just got dropped. It was feeling odd and real at the same time. Can happen to anybody. Please be very very cautious," he wrote.

In courier fraud, criminals make phone calls pretending to be representatives of a global courier company that has seized a delivery containing illegal substances. They then trick victims into transferring large sums of money in order to allegedly clean their identities on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Recently, a manager in a Pune-based company lost nearly Rs 10 lakh in the same scam through the same process.

Last year, a senior citizen from Bengaluru became the victim of a courier scam and lost a staggering Rs 1.52 crore to fraudsters.

--IANS

