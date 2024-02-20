Abu Dhabi to Host Second Leg of Iconic Global Champions Arabians Tour

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Competition to Attract the World’s Best Arabian Horses to the Capital, Vying for a Share of the €17,000,000 Purse



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 19 February 2024



The inaugural Abu Dhabi leg of the Global Champions Arabians Tour is set to captivate audiences with its showcase of the majestic Arabian horse. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship and taking place at Yas Island’s prestigious Etihad Arena from the 22nd to the 25th of February, this event marks the second instalment of a thrilling new seven-part series for 2024, promising an extravagant display of equestrian excellence in the UAE’s capital.



Renowned for its equestrian extravaganzas set in iconic locations worldwide, the Global Champions Arabians Tour brings the finest Arabian horses to a stage that is usually home to pop concerts and West-end musicals, for the first time since the Etihad Arena opened in 2021. With a staggering €17,000,000 prize purse up for grabs throughout the series, competitors from around the globe will vie for top honours against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s vibrant Arabian horse scene.



The series aims to promote the distinctiveness of the Arabian horse - characterised by its dished face, flared nostrils and high-set tail carriage - on the world stage and create a unique format to allow Arabian horse shows to grow and prosper with integrity and fairness. This qualifying leg runs alongside the Abu Dhabi International ‘Title A’ Arabian Horse show and is open to horses registered for the tour.



“The United Arab Emirates boasts a rich heritage in breeding world-champion Arabians, making it the perfect setting for this prestigious series,” remarked Faleh Mohammed HA Al-Nasr. “Following the success of the opening edition in Qatar, anticipation is high for the Abu Dhabi leg, promising a spectacle of unparalleled grandeur.” he continued.



Expert judges from all over the world will judge each horse on a set of five criteria – type, head and neck, body and topline, legs, and movement – each worth 20 points, allowing a maximum possible score of 100 points. Horses with the highest scores in each class will collect points throughout the season, with bonus points received for championship wins.



In a world first, the horses’ handlers can also collect points throughout the series, with the handler on the highest points at the end of the season walking away with a €50,000 bonus.



This event promises an unforgettable experience for spectators, featuring world-class entertainment and hospitality. From royalty and industry experts, attendees can expect to be enthralled by the top-tier competition and the sheer magnificence of the Arabian horse.



The show starts at 11:00 am from the 22nd to the 24th, and from 4:00 pm on the final day, where the champions will be crowned. Admission to the show is free for spectators, with hospitality packages available on request.



