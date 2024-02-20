Matrix Is A Silver Partner In The Upcoming PACC 2024, To Be Held From 22Nd To 25Th February In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix Comsec, a renowned manufacturer of Telecom and Security solutions, has confirmed its participation in PACC 2024, set to occur at Grand ITC Royal Bengal from February 22nd to 25th, 2024. During the event, Matrix will showcase its Access Control, Time-Attendance, IP Video Surveillance, and Telecom solutions at Booth No. 26.



Matrix is eager to unveil its latest product offerings at PACC 2024. One highlight is the introduction of its All-Color Camera, designed to capture colored images even in low-light or no-light conditions. These cameras feature warm LEDs and share the same enclosure as the Turret IP Camera, ensuring easy post-installation adjustments.



Moreover, Matrix will present its newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, compliant with EN50155 standards, making it suitable for challenging environments like roadways and railways. These cameras offer high-quality video, low-light sensitivity, and versatile monitoring features, including capturing images inside moving vehicles at high speeds.



Additionally, Matrix will exhibit its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, known for their cybersecurity features meeting OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms and tested by STQC, Delhi. The company will also showcase its range of Network Video Recorders and Server-grade Enterprise-NVRs with built-in VMS.



One of Matrix's distinguishing factors in the Access Control and Time-Attendance domain is its in-house production of all architecture components, including panels, door controllers, software, and readers.



At PACC 2024, Matrix will highlight its GDPR Compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions. Also, Matrix will be demonstrating its new WhatsApp integration feature for real-time alerts and notifications.



Furthermore, Matrix will present its cutting-edge facial recognition door controller, COSEC ARGO FACE, known for its high accuracy, rapid identification speed, and large user capacity. This device offers easy connectivity through various means such as PoE, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.



In the Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions, Matrix will feature products like COSEC PANEL 200P, an Access Controller Hub capable of handling up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users.



Moreover, Matrix's presence in the telecom industry will be evident at PACC 2024 with the display of SPARSH VP210, a robust desk phone compatible with third-party IP systems, enabling organizations to maximize their existing telephony infrastructure.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, expressed enthusiasm about PACC 2024, seeing it as an excellent platform to showcase innovative security solutions to industry leaders, project heads, and consultants. The goal is to understand specific needs and demonstrate how Matrix products can effectively meet organizational requirements.

