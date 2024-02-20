Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA)

--

1979 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) began official operations as the first Islamic bank in the State of Kuwait. It was established by an Amiri Decree on March 23, 1977.

1980 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) released the third issue of the national currency, Dinar, including introduction of the 20 Kuwaiti Dinar banknote.

1984 -- Al-Razi Orthopedic Hospital opened with a capacity of 306 beds distributed over 10 wards.

1997 -- President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Fawzi Al-Sultan, of Kuwait, was re-elected for another four-year term. He was the first Kuwaiti national to occupy such senior international position.

2005 -- Salmiya SC won the Gulf Handball Cup for the fourth time in the club's history after beating Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 30-29.

2006 -- Kuwait National Assembly, or parliament, unanimously voted for Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince. Sheikh Nawaf then swore before the house. Sheikh Nawaf was nominated by the Amir on February 7, 2006.

2013 -- The National Assembly approved a bill regarding establishment of a National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, and referred it to the government.

2014 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) announced acquisition of Shell's operations and its assets in Italy including stations, fuel storage tanks and aircraft fuel supply.

2014 -- Ministry of Interior opened the Ministry Museum in downtown Kuwait. It included vehicles, equipment, weapons, uniforms and documents related to the history of police in State of Kuwait. (end) gta