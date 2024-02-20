Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA)
--
1979 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) began official operations as the first Islamic bank in the State of Kuwait. It was established by an Amiri Decree on March 23, 1977.
1980 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) released the third issue of the national currency, Dinar, including introduction of the 20 Kuwaiti Dinar banknote.
1984 -- Al-Razi Orthopedic Hospital opened with a capacity of 306 beds distributed over 10 wards.
1997 -- President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Fawzi Al-Sultan, of Kuwait, was re-elected for another four-year term. He was the first Kuwaiti national to occupy such senior international position.
2005 -- Salmiya SC won the Gulf Handball Cup for the fourth time in the club's history after beating Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 30-29.
2006 -- Kuwait National Assembly, or parliament, unanimously voted for Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince. Sheikh Nawaf then swore before the house. Sheikh Nawaf was nominated by the Amir on February 7, 2006.
2013 -- The National Assembly approved a bill regarding establishment of a National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, and referred it to the government.
2014 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) announced acquisition of Shell's operations and its assets in Italy including stations, fuel storage tanks and aircraft fuel supply.
2014 -- Ministry of Interior opened the Ministry Museum in downtown Kuwait. It included vehicles, equipment, weapons, uniforms and documents related to the history of police in State of Kuwait. (end) gta
MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107872799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.