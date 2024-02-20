Kuwait Oil Price Rises 20 Cents Mon. To USD 82.53 Pb. - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The price of of Kuwaiti crude oil rose 20 cents to reach USD 82.53 on Monday, compared with USD 82.33 last Friday, according Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Tuesday. In international markets, Brent crude futures rose nine cents to reach USD 83.56 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 30 cents to reach USD 79.49 pb. (end) km

