Rain & Snow In J&K, Srinagar-Jammu Highway Blocked

Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Rain/snow occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours as landslides blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Tuesday.

Traffic department officials said that due to multiple landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban district, traffic on the highway has been suspended.

“Before undertaking the journey, intending travellers must contact our control rooms in Srinagar and Jammu to know about the latest status of the highway”, traffic officials said.

Rain/snow occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said weather would improve from Wednesday afternoon.

Srinagar had minus 0.7, Gulmarg minus 1 and Pahalgam minus 0.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 4.5 and Kargil minus 9.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.4, Katra 9.2, Batote 3.4, Bhaderwah 1.6 and Banihal 2 as the minimum temperature.

