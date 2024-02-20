               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rain & Snow In J&K, Srinagar-Jammu Highway Blocked


2/20/2024 12:45:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Rain/snow occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours as landslides blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Tuesday.

Traffic department officials said that due to multiple landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban district, traffic on the highway has been suspended.

“Before undertaking the journey, intending travellers must contact our control rooms in Srinagar and Jammu to know about the latest status of the highway”, traffic officials said.

Rain/snow occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said weather would improve from Wednesday afternoon.

Srinagar had minus 0.7, Gulmarg minus 1 and Pahalgam minus 0.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 4.5 and Kargil minus 9.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.4, Katra 9.2, Batote 3.4, Bhaderwah 1.6 and Banihal 2 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/dpb

MENAFN20022024000231011071ID1107872769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search