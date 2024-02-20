Inmmgroup Launches Empower With Style Initiative In Honor Of International Boost Self-Esteem Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

inCity Magazine Publisher Christopher D Thomas wearing inCity Magazine Classic Logo T Shirt

Empower children facing bullying with inCity Magazine's Logo T-Shirt. Join us this February to uplift spirits during International Boost Self-Esteem Month.

- Christopher D. ThomasATLANTA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- inMMGroup, in collaboration with its digital platform inCity Magazine , is proud to announce a poignant initiative this February, aligning with International Boost Self-Esteem Month. This campaign introduces the inCity Magazine Classic Logo T-Shirt, designed not just for style but as a beacon of hope and support for children grappling with the challenges of bullying and self-esteem.With a troubling statistic that over 20% of U.S. students report being bullied, the need for action has never been more critical. These experiences have profound effects on a child's mental health, often leading to issues of self-worth that can carry into adulthood. Through the sale of these specially designed t-shirts, inCity Magazine aims to make a substantial impact on this pervasive issue.For every inCity Magazine Classic Logo T-Shirt sold through the exclusive link , 20% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that are on the front lines of this fight, helping children overcome the scars left by bullying and build a positive self-image.Christopher D. Thomas, the visionary behind inMMGroup and inCity Magazine, speaks from personal experience when he emphasizes the campaign's importance. Having faced the dual challenges of bullying and low self-esteem as a young person, Thomas understands the critical need for support and affirmation. "During International Boost Self-Esteem Month, we're reminded of the power of positive reinforcement and the difference it can make in a child's life. This campaign is a direct response to that need," Thomas stated.To engage the community and spread the message far and wide, inCity Magazine is also launching the #WearYourIncity challenge. This initiative invites individuals to show their support by wearing their Classic Logo T-Shirts and sharing their photos on social media, tagging friends to encourage widespread participation. This challenge not only raises awareness but also creates a vibrant tapestry of support across social platforms.By tying the campaign to International Boost Self-Esteem Month, inCity Magazine seeks to highlight the importance of self-love and mutual support. This effort is more than just a fundraiser; it's a call to action for everyone to contribute to a culture where every child feels valued and empowered to overcome adversity.About inMMGroupinMMGroup is a cutting-edge marketing, branding, and public relations firm known for addressing some of today's most significant business and social challenges with innovative solutions. Its commitment to impactful storytelling and strategic initiatives aims to enact real change in communities worldwide.About inCity MagazineAs a leading voice in diversity, culture, and empowerment, inCity Magazine, powered by inMMGroup, is dedicated to inspiring its readers towards positive societal change. Through initiatives like the Classic Logo T-Shirt campaign, the magazine strives to support and uplift those in need, one story at a time.

