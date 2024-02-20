2024 Franchise Investors Capitalize On Lowering Interest Rates

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 19, 2024 5:43 am - (1888PressRelease) Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill Alerts Entrepreneurs to Timely Opportunity to Launch a Franchise.

LAS VEGAS - Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill, a respected name in the fast-casual restaurant industry, is sharing experienced insights with would-be entrepreneurs, emphasizing that 2024 offers a special chance to launch a franchise in an entrepreneur-friendly economic environment.

Ori'Zaba's President Jennifer Howell explained,“For two years, the Fed has dramatically raised interest rates in order to combat inflation. Now the data confirms that the strategy is working. Inflation is moderating, consumer confidence has improved, and the economy has strengthened. That's why many economists and Fed watchers predict that interest rates will be lowered in the coming months to avoid a repeat of an overheated economy. Meanwhile, lower inflation and an improved job market means consumers will be spending and dining out more. Combined with cheaper investor borrowing costs, that translates into an ideal time to become a restaurant franchisee.”

Howell's commentary regarding lower rates is shared by many financial pundits. According to a recent headline on Bloomberg, two rate cuts could occur in early 2024. The respected stock market website Motley Fool also cited multiple Wall Street experts who believe that the Fed is prepared to slash interest rates a whopping six times this year. That would likely not only boost stock values but would be a substantial game-changer for small business owners such as franchise operators, because it would unleash a steady flow of fresh, more affordable capital to establish a franchise and also fund its sustainable growth and development.

Entrepreneurs considering establishing a franchise may want to leverage the power of lower interest rates by acting promptly while there is still time to process loan applications, lock in those attractive rates and finalize franchise. Also, Ori'Zaba's supports Military Veteran entrepreneurs with $10,000 franchise fee discount.

About Ori'Zaba's – Ori'Zaba Scratch Mexican Grill is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori'Zaba's multiple locations can now be found in Nevada and is currently expanding into Michigan, Texas and throughout the United States. To learn more, visit .