Sail In The Boat Of Success At Seafood Expo Global 2024 With The Best Exhibit Partner

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global is the largest seafood trade event in the world. The trade fair's offering is excellent on several levels, including the quality, variety, and innovation of the products presented, making it an excellent choice for satisfying diverse offering needs. Seafood Expo Global 2024 is slated to take place from 23rd to 25th April 2024. The exhibition will be attended by buyers, suppliers, media, and other seafood experts from 150 countries.

Visitors to Seafood Expo 2024 will find the latest offers on various types of seafood, fresh, frozen, canned, processed, or packaged, as well as many solutions for supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, catering, and other businesses. The show will offer a diverse program of practical demonstrations, forums, and special demonstrations. On the ground floor of the exhibition, premium products and innovations are presented in several dedicated rooms:

.Fresh fish and seafood

.Frozen fish and seafood

.Value Added Seafood

.Service providers for the fishing industry

.Processed and packaged fish and seafood

.Processing and packaging equipment

.Forwarding companies and logistics services, etc.

Facts and figures about Seafood Expo 2024

Every year, the Seafood Expo in Barcelona, Spain, continually breaks attendance and exhibition space records. The last edition in 2024 brought together more than 29,000 global seafood buyers, including suppliers from around the world. Speaking of exhibitors, 2,000 exhibitors attended the show, making it the largest and most influential event in history. Buyers, suppliers, media, and seafood experts come from 150 countries to visit the Seafood Fair, offering event attendees the opportunity to meet suppliers, discover new seafood, and network.

Participants meet existing suppliers, research new products, and network with other industry experts. It is the global meeting point of the seafood industry. With more than two-thirds of visitors arriving with specific purchasing intentions, Seafood Expo Global 2024 will exceed the sales and marketing goals of all exhibitors.

Benefits of Attending Seafood Expo 2024 Barcelona:

.Training courses led by industry experts.

.Discover what's new in the fishing industry.

.Build a global network.

.A large number of participants attend the most anticipated event, providing an opportunity to make good business contacts.

.Almost all types of nautical products and equipment have the best buying offers.

The organizers of the Seafood Expo Global 2024 in Barcelona are Diversified Communications, experts in organizing the world's largest seafood events and leaders in print and online media. The fair includes more than 20 educational sessions. It offers informative, exciting, and practical sessions in the conference forum-mandatory participation in the Key Buyer Program to maximize sales and ROI for all existing seafood businesses.

