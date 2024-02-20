Innocellular Empowers Next-Generation Cell Therapy With Customizable Cell Culture Media Platform

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 19, 2024 8:44 pm - InnoCellular introduces customizable cell culture media platform, in advancing the development of next-generation cell therapy. The platform encourages innovation among research and clinical professionals, to enhance the existing pipeline.

Singapore, February 20 2024 - InnoCellular Tech Ptd Ltd ("InnoCellular"), a pioneering spin-off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), proudly announces the launch of its platform for customized cell culture media formulation. Leveraging cutting-edge scientific expertise in supporting cell therapy, InnoCellular is set to redefine the landscape of cell culture technologies, providing tailored solutions for researchers and industry professionals.

As a spin-off of A*STAR, InnoCellular inherits a legacy of excellence in scientific research and innovation. The company specializes in the development of advanced cell culture media, aiming to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the biomedical and biotechnology sectors. The introduction of the customized cell culture media formulation service marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing cellular research and therapeutic development, making cell therapy affordable for patients.

The major drawbacks of current cell culture medium include non-chemically defined components and often contains serum and additives extracted from non-human sources at expansive costs, making it challenging to be translated for large-scale cell manufacturing and clinical applications. To accelerate the development of optimized media, InnoCellular is dedicated in developing high-quality, cost-effective cell culture media for specialized cell types such as human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). This cutting-edge technology delivers better consistency and performance in the maintenance and derivation of specific cell types for research and clinical applications. Media formulations are customizable for xeno-free, serum-free or even chemically defined recipes that fulfill various purposes and requirements.

Professor LOH Yuin-Han Jonathan, the scientific co-founder of InnoCellular, expresses enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The customized cell culture media formulation platform represents a significant effort moving forward in the field of cell therapy. By combining our scientific expertise with a commitment to innovation, we empower researchers to achieve unprecedented precision and efficiency in their experiments, allowing the realization next-generation cell therapy."

About InnoCellular

At the forefront of advancing therapeutic technologies, InnoCellular Tech Pte Ltd specializes in developing efficient and cost-effective cell culture media for stem cells and specialized cell applications. Renowned for our expertise, we excel in formulating high-performance, consistent, and top-quality biological products essential for pioneering next-generation therapies. Our services encompass a diverse array of options, from ready-to-use or basal formulations, designed for research-only or cGMP purposes, all tailored with unparalleled flexibility to meet your specific experimental or clinical needs.

