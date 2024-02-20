Carrier Screening Market Is Set To Reach US$ 5.00 Billion At A CAGR Of 12.8% From The Forecast Period 2023 To 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Carrier Screening Market is expected to clock US$ 5.00 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The global Carrier Screening Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for comprehensive genetic testing solutions, advancements in genomic technologies, and the growing focus on personalized medicine and reproductive health. Carrier screening plays a crucial role in identifying individuals at risk of passing on genetic disorders to their offspring, empowering couples to make informed reproductive decisions and reduce the incidence of inherited diseases in future generations. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Carrier Screening Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.69 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.00 billion CAGR 12.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Test, Disease Type, Technology, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Carrier screening, also known as carrier testing or carrier genetic testing, involves identifying individuals who carry a single copy of a gene mutation associated with a recessive genetic disorder. While carriers typically do not show symptoms of the disorder, they have a risk of passing the mutated gene to their offspring, who may develop the disorder if they inherit two copies of the mutated gene. Carrier screening aims to identify carriers of genetic mutations before or during pregnancy to inform reproductive decisions, facilitate genetic counseling, and enable early intervention and management strategies.

Key Market Drivers:

There is increasing awareness among individuals and healthcare providers about the importance of carrier screening in assessing the risk of genetic disorders in couples planning for pregnancy. Genetic counseling, public health initiatives, and educational campaigns contribute to raising awareness of carrier screening and its role in reproductive health and family planning.Technological advancements in genomic sequencing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and microarray analysis have revolutionized carrier screening by enabling comprehensive and high-throughput testing for multiple genetic mutations simultaneously. NGS-based panels offer increased sensitivity, specificity, and scalability, allowing for the detection of a wide range of genetic variants associated with recessive and X-linked disorders.Carrier screening is part of a broader trend towards personalized medicine, which emphasizes tailored healthcare interventions based on individual genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and disease risk profiles. By identifying carriers of specific genetic mutations, healthcare providers can offer personalized counseling, reproductive planning options, and targeted interventions to reduce the risk of genetic diseases in offspring.

Competitive Landscape:

The Carrier Screening Market features a competitive landscape with a mix of established players and emerging startups specializing in genetic testing and molecular diagnostics. Key players focus on product innovation, portfolio expansion, and strategic partnerships to develop comprehensive carrier screening solutions, enhance test performance, and expand market reach. Companies also invest in research and development efforts to identify novel genetic variants and improve the accuracy and clinical utility of carrier screening tests.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite advancements, challenges such as genetic counseling barriers, ethical considerations, and variant interpretation complexities remain hurdles to widespread adoption of carrier screening. However, opportunities exist for stakeholders to address these challenges through interdisciplinary collaborations, standardized guidelines, and advancements in bioinformatics and genetic counseling services. Emerging markets, increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and expanding reimbursement coverage present additional growth opportunities for the carrier screening market.

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2021Base Year – 2022Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData ProductsSecondary ProductsPrimary ProductsMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)DriversRestraints/ChallengesOpportunitiesExpanded Carrier ScreeningTargeted Disease Carrier ScreeningCystic FibrosisTay-Sachs DiseaseGaucher DiseaseSickle Cell DiseaseSpinal Muscular AtrophyOtherDNA SequencingPolymerase Chain ReactionMicroarraysOthersHospitalsLaboratoriesPhysician Offices & ClinicsOthers

Browse full TOC here

Future Outlook:

The Carrier Screening Market is poised for continued growth, driven by the increasing integration of genomic technologies into routine clinical practice, expanding applications in reproductive medicine, and rising demand for personalized genetic testing services. As stakeholders collaborate to address technical and clinical challenges, the market will witness further advancements in carrier screening methodologies, test accuracy, and clinical utility, paving the way for improved reproductive health outcomes and reduced disease burden.

In conclusion, carrier screening plays a vital role in reproductive health and family planning, offering individuals and couples valuable insights into their genetic risk of transmitting inherited diseases to their offspring. By leveraging genomic technologies, expanding test accessibility, and promoting informed decision-making, stakeholders can empower individuals to make proactive choices to safeguard the health and well-being of future generations.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global medical clothing market was valued at US$ 90.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% to reach US$ 174.58 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global immunohematology market was valued at US$ 1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.90% to reach US$ 1.41 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global kidney stone management market was valued at US$ 1.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 2.76 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global mass spectrometry market was valued at US$ 15.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.80% to reach US$ 32.23 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global metastatic breast cancer market was valued at US$ 17 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% to reach US$ 39.43 billion by 2030.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: ... Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter