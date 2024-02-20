Founder Of Hands2paws Pleads Pet Insurance Industry For Free Coverage For Retired Government Service Dogs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loyal Paws of Service Insurance Alliance' to provide retired government service dogs the care they deserve. Calling on pet insurance companies to offer lifetime, complimentary coverage for unsung heroes.

Elizabeth Menegon, launches a groundbreaking initiative urging the pet insurance companies to give free pet insurance to retired government service dogs.

- Elizabeth J. MenegonSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Menegon, an outspoken figure in the dog world and the founder of the innovative Hands2Paws mobile app, has embarked on a groundbreaking new initiative aimed at ensuring retired government service dogs receive the care and support they deserve. In her latest venture, "Loyal Paws of Service Insurance Alliance ," Menegon is calling on the pet insurance industry to step up and provide lifetime, no-cost pet insurance for these unsung heroes.Reflecting on the invaluable contributions of service dogs in various critical roles such as border security, bomb detection, search and rescue operations, and law enforcement support, Menegon highlights the stark reality that once these loyal animals retire, they are often left without the necessary medical care and support. Many retired service dogs continue to live with their handlers, who bear the sole responsibility for their well-being.Menegon underscores the importance of recognizing and honoring the service of these remarkable animals, stating, "They did not choose their roles in government service; they were selected for their exceptional skills and dedication. It is our moral obligation to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they deserve in their retirement years."With a sense of urgency to prevent retired service dogs from being surrendered to shelters or facing uncertain futures, Menegon is passionately rallying over 20 insurance companies to join the alliance network and demonstrate their commitment to supporting these deserving animals.For more information on how to join the Loyal Paws of Service Insurance Alliance, including details on the mission statement and guidelines, please contact Elizabeth Menegon directly at ....VisitTogether, let us make a difference in the lives of these loyal and dedicated service dogs to live out their lives with guaranteed medical coverage.

Elizabeth Menegon

Five Pennies Worldwide LLC

+1 203-505-3054

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram