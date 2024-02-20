Joint Venture For Azerbaijan-Europe Green Corridor To Be Created Soon Director Of State Agency For Renewable Energy (Interview) (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A joint venture
aimed at establishing the Azerbaijan-Europe green corridor is on
the horizon, involving transmission system operators from four
countries, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable
Energy Agency said in an exclusive interview with Trend .
"The selection of a consulting company for the project of
exporting green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe via the Black Sea
was finalized in late 2023, with the contract being signed in early
2024. Studies for the project are slated to be conducted throughout
this year. The feasibility study for the segment traversing the
bottom of the Black Sea is nearing completion, and subsequent to
this, Azerbaijan will prepare a feasibility study for supplying
green energy from the Caspian Sea to Europe. It is envisaged that
the joint venture will be established in the first half of this
year," he stated.
Abdullayev further highlighted Bulgaria's keen interest in the
project, indicating ongoing negotiations for green energy supply
from Central Asian countries to Europe via the Caspian Sea bed.
He noted the potential for bidirectional flows and anticipated
progress in this direction with similar studies commencing this
year.
“Simultaneously, significant strides have been taken to export
green energy from Nakhchivan to Türkiye with technical
specifications for the project expected to be finalized shortly,”
added the agency director.
Abdullayev mentioned exploring various route options for the
project, with studies projected to conclude within six months to
one year.
Green Energy Projects Auctions
Abdullayev emphasized two focal points in renewable energy
utilization: optimizing land use and fortifying network
infrastructure.
"In line with the decisions of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of
Ministers, two land plots were allocated for renewable energy
projects last year. This year, we anticipate an expedited process
in this regard. Research and analysis of renewable energy plots
have been completed, with proposals currently under review. Several
additional land plots for renewable energy projects are expected to
be allocated shortly. Subsequently, the process of selecting
producers in these areas will commence. This will be executed
through auctions, and if deemed strategically significant, with
direct involvement from companies. The auctions are scheduled to be
announced in the second quarter of this year, with winning
companies expected to be determined by year-end," he outlined.
Abdullayev indicated the completion of network research last
year, facilitated by consulting companies, with plans to integrate
up to 2 gigawatts of renewable energy into the grid by 2027. He
anticipated groundbreaking ceremonies for renewable energy projects
this year, along with announcements of new projects in the
sector.
Green Energy Zones
Abdullayev elaborated on efforts to establish green energy zones
in territories liberated from occupation and in the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic.
"Negotiations with investors regarding green energy development
in Nakhchivan are ongoing, with significant progress made in
identifying land areas. Our primary objective is to formulate a
conceptual document for establishing a green energy zone in these
territories, predominantly focusing on solar energy production
projects. ACWA Power, Masdar, and Azerbaijan's state oil company
SOCAR are conducting studies on a 500 megawatt project, while A-Z
Czech Engineering has signed a document for another 500 megawatt
project. Additionally, TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy have inked
agreements for a green energy project here. Turkish companies also
express interest in Nakhchivan projects," he added.
Sunrise Solar Power Plant
Regarding the Sunrise (Shafag) solar power plant project
undertaken by bp in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Abdullayev
indicated that agreements have been reached on connection schemes
to the grid.
"Draft documents pertinent to the project have been prepared,
with an international legal consultant engaged. It is anticipated
that these documents will be signed in the first half of the year,
encompassing an investment agreement and an energy purchase and
sale agreement," he explained.
Hydrogen Production and Export
Abdullayev underscored the establishment of working groups on
hydrogen production in Azerbaijan, with the involvement of the
state oil company SOCAR.
"Hydrogen production will feature prominently at the COP29
conference in Baku. Projects in this domain are currently in the
preparatory phase, with foreign companies actively proposing
initiatives for green hydrogen production in Azerbaijan. Various
options for hydrogen export from Azerbaijan are under
consideration, including the supply of a hydrogen blend through the
Southern Gas Corridor, the construction of a dedicated pipeline,
setting up electrolyzers in proximity to European countries to
produce hydrogen from exported green energy, and exporting products
derived from hydrogen. Leading global companies are submitting
innovative proposals for hydrogen exports, which are currently
under evaluation," he added.
The agency director highlighted the declaration of 2024 as the
Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan, signaling enhanced
progress in green energy projects' implementation.
