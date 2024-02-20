US Proposes Alternative Bill On Ukraine And Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. US House of
Representatives lawmakers Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat
Jared Golden are calling on their colleagues to support an
alternative version of the foreign aid bill, the congressmen said
in a letter, the congressmen's letter says, Trend reports.
Congressmen noted that without American weapons and ammunition,
Ukraine "may fail".
The alternative bill would reportedly provide $66.32 billion to
the Defense Department, including about $47 billion for Ukraine,
$10 billion for Israel, $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, and
$2 billion to support U.S. Central Command operations in Middle
East.
