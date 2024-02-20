               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Proposes Alternative Bill On Ukraine And Israel


2/20/2024 12:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. US House of Representatives lawmakers Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Jared Golden are calling on their colleagues to support an alternative version of the foreign aid bill, the congressmen said in a letter, the congressmen's letter says, Trend reports.

Congressmen noted that without American weapons and ammunition, Ukraine "may fail".

The alternative bill would reportedly provide $66.32 billion to the Defense Department, including about $47 billion for Ukraine, $10 billion for Israel, $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, and $2 billion to support U.S. Central Command operations in Middle East.

MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107872726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search