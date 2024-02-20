State Agency For Restoration Signs New Contracts To Rebuild 25 Objects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development has signed new reconstruction contracts worth UAH 344.2 million in the Kyiv and Kherson regions.

The relevant statement was made by the agency's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The new contracts are related to 25 objects under reconstruction. These are residential apartment blocks and detached houses, administrative buildings and infrastructure objects, which were damaged or destroyed due to Russian armed aggression. This time it is about reconstruction efforts in the Kyiv and Kherson regions,” the report states.

The total value of 12 contracts is about UAH 344.2 million. Transparent procurement procedures helped to reduce the initial cost by UAH 87 million.

The above contracts covered the following objects in the Kyiv region: four apartment blocks in the village of Borodianka and administrative archive buildings of Borodianka Village Council and the Borodianka District Office of Kyiv Regional Employment Center.

In the Kherson region, six contracts were signed for reconstruction efforts in the village of Posad-Pokrovske. Following the documents, 10 detached houses will undergo major maintenance and five new houses will be built. Additionally, contracts were signed for major street and road maintenance works in the village.

Reconstruction efforts are financed by the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Armed Aggression.