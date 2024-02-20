Ukraine Invites Japan To Invest In Environmental Projects With Estimated Potential Of $28.4B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has invited Japan to invest in environmental projects with an estimated potential of $28.4 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

According to Strilets, Ukraine has a huge potential regarding the attraction of investment in the environmental sector. The country's investment portfolio has been estimated at $28.4 billion.

Among the priority areas which might be of interest to Japanese companies, Strilets mentioned waste management, forest management, water industry, and subsurface use.

In terms of waste management, Ukraine is planning to create a network of advanced waste treatment plants, build new landfills, and launch recycling processes at the national level to reuse the destruction waste for reconstruction purposes.

As part of forest management reform, which is currently underway, Ukraine expects to upgrade equipment, create infrastructure, and develop domestic production.

“Japanese technologies could help not only to restore war-damaged forests, but also to transition to natural forestry and modern forest management methods,” Strilets noted.

Ukraine's water industry infrastructure will need $1.4 billion in investment for modernization purposes. Water of Ukraine NJSC is being created to ensure the transparent and effective attraction of funds.

In addition, potential investors can be interested in mineral deposits. In particular, Ukraine's indicated lithium, graphite, nickel and iron ore deposits can be used to produce lithium batteries with a total capacity of 1,000 GWh, which is enough to make 20 million electric vehicles.

“Speaking of investment, it is not just about funds but the transit of modern environmentally friendly technologies for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. We expect that Japan will become one of the leaders of Ukraine's green recovery,” Strilets emphasized.

A reminder that Ukraine and Japan signed 56 documents on cooperation at the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction.