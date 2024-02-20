Ukraine, Denmark Hold New Round Of Talks On Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Danish officials have held a new round of negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

As part of the agreements reached by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during their meeting at the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine held another round of negotiations with Denmark on a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva. The Danish delegation was led by Lisbet Zilmer-Johns, State Secretary for Foreign Policy.

The parties discussed specific thematic blocks of the bilateral document and coordinated the final steps in the preparation of the respective agreement with a view to concluding the agreement soon.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine