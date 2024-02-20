China Declares Its Readiness To Cooperate With Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Beijing is ready to cooperate with Berlin to avoid disruptions,
achieve greater consensus, and understand and support each other on
issues related to the key interests of the two states, Azernews reports, citing this was stated by
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with German Foreign
Minister Annalena Berbock on the sidelines of the Munich Security
Conference.
Wang Yi said that there is "no fundamental conflict of interest"
between China and Germany, and their ties are constantly
strengthening and expanding.
"Faced with changes and uncertainty in the modern world, China
and Germany, as two major countries and important engines of global
economic growth, must maintain exchanges and strengthen mutual
understanding and mutual trust in order to promote Sino-German ties
on the right path, contributing to peace, stability, development
and prosperity," the agency quotes Xinhua the words of the Chinese
minister.
