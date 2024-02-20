Field-Programmable Gate Array Market To Record 7.81% CAGR From 2022 To 2027- Market Size, Share, Industry Report,Revenue, And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
field-programmable gate array market size is set to grow by
USD 3,966.07 million from 2022
to 2027,
over a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Field-Programmable Gate Array Market 2023-2027
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,966.07 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth
2022-2023(%)
|
7.49
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 77%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
The high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally is notably driving market growth.
The surge in smartphone shipments can be attributed to the availability of affordable smartphones in emerging markets like China and India, coupled with the increasing global internet penetration rates. Within the realm of smartphones, Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) serve a pivotal role in various applications, including performance optimization. Their significance lies in enabling essential smartphone functions, such as efficient mobile content transmission encompassing voice and text. Smooth data transfer, a requisite for signaling, underscores the FPGA's capability. Consequently, the demand for smartphones is poised to exert a driving force on the worldwide FPGA market. Notably, manufacturers remain actively engaged in introducing novel and advanced FPGA Integrated Circuits (ICs) tailored to the requirements of smartphone applications. FPGAs also find utility in tablets and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Given the prevalence of smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, FPGA manufacturers are compelled to develop high-performance FPGAs to align with the needs of smartphone and tablet manufacturers during the forecast period.
Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Achronix Semiconductor Corp. -
The company offers field programmable gate arrays such as achronix speedster7t FPGA and speedcore eFPGA. Advanced Micro Devices Inc -
The company offers field programmable gate arrays such as AMD Artix ultrascale plus, AMD Kintex ultrascale plus, and AMD Virtex ultrascale plus.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -
The company offers field programmable gate arrays such as Lattice Semiconductor Certus NX FPGAs which provide best in class power savings, small size, reliability, instant performance, and support fast PCI Express PCIe and gigabit ethernet interfaces to enable data co-processing, signal bridging, and system control.
Increased proliferation of IoT is the primary trend in the field-programmable gate array market.
Cloning concerns in FPGA design are the major challenge hindering market growth.
Type
High-end FPGA Mid-end FPGA Low-end FPGA Application
Telecommunication Industrial Automotive Consumer Electronics Others Geography
APAC North America Europe South America Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the
high-end FGPA
segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Advanced field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) tailored for intricate applications encompass millions of logic cells. Leading players in the field-programmable gate array market, with a notable focus on Intel and Xilinx, are dedicated to unveiling novel high-end FPGAs in response to evolving consumer requirements. The upper echelon of the global FPGA market is chiefly dominated by Intel and Xilinx. An essential driver of demand within this high-end segment is the inclusion of bitstream encryption capabilities. For instance, Xilinx's Virtex-II series FPGAs securely store the decryption key in dedicated battery-backed Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM). Similarly, Intel's Stratix-II FPGAs incorporate bitstream encryption, affording users the means to safeguard their designs against unauthorized copying, reverse engineering, or modifications. These benefits intrinsic to high-end FPGAs, coupled with the growing emphasis on data security, are poised to invigorate the high-end segment within the global FPGA market during the forecast period.
