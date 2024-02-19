Microgreens Market Grows Into A $2.2 Billion Industry: Allied Market Research Unveils Insights And Projections.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microgreens Market

The global microgreens market is flourishing, witnessing a leap from $1.3 billion in 2019 to a projected $2.2 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 11.1%.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Microgreens Market ," The microgreens market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Microgreens are edible plants harvested in the juvenile growth stage, ready in 7 to 14 days. Cultivated in indoor vertical and greenhouse farming for controlled environments. Popular among health-conscious individuals for their vitamins and antioxidants.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rise in adoption of protected cultivation, government support, and financial assistance to farmers.

Increasing use of microgreens in the food services industry for flavor and texture enhancement.

COVID-19 pandemic impacting the supply chain, especially affecting restaurants and the food & beverage industry.

Market Segmentation:

Types: Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, radish, basil, carrots, and others.

Farming: Indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and others.

End Users: Retail, food service, and others.



Key Findings

Arugula microgreens segment valued at $205.6 million in 2019, projected to reach $308.3 million by 2028.

Commercial greenhouse farming segment estimated to reach $642.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Europe valued at $415.5 million in 2019, expected to reach $640.3 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.7%.

Key Players

⦁ AeroFarms

⦁ Fresh Origins

⦁ Gotham Greens

⦁ Madar Farms

⦁ 2BFresh

⦁ The Chef's Garden Inc.

⦁ Farmbox Greens LLC

⦁ Living Earth Farm

⦁ TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture

⦁ Bowery Farming.

Furthermore, government is actively supporting the greenhouse farmers by providing subsidy and technical help, which is expected to increase the area under greenhouse farming. Region wise, Europe was valued at $415.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $640.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing start-ups who deals in production and selling of the microgreens are majorly favoring the growth of the Europe microgreens market during the forecast period. For instance, Infarm, founded in 2013, the Berlin-based startup, has developed vertical farming tech for grocery stores, restaurants, and local distribution centers to bring fresh and artisan produce much closer to the consumer is expanding to Paris.

The players operating in the microgreens industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Microgreens Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include AeroFarms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and Bowery Farming.

