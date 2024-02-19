Global Military Navigation Market Set To Achieve $15.9 Million By 2027, With China's Market On A Steady Rise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The global market for Military Navigation estimated at US$11.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Military Navigation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Million by the year 2027.
In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Cobham Esterline Technologies Corporation Garmin International, Inc GE Aviation Honeywell International, Inc Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd KVH Industries, Inc LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems Moog, Inc Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Company Rockwell Collins, Inc Safran Electronics & Defense Thales Group Trimble Navigation Ltd.
What's New?
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Military Navigation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE
FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST
IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
