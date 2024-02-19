Kuehn Law Encourages DFS, SNCE, HRT, And IONM Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS ) click to participate

Discover Financial Services has agreed to merge with Capital One Financial Corporation. Under the agreement's terms, Discover shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE )

click to participate

eMed, LLC has agreed to acquire Science 37 Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Science 37 stockholders will receive $5.75 in cash for each share of the Company's stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT )

click to participate

HireRight has agreed to be quired by affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC. In this deal, each HireRight shareholder will be paid $14.35 per share in a cash transaction.

Assure Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: IONM )

click to participate

Assure Holdings has agreed to be acquired by Danam Health. Under the agreement, shareholders of Assure are expected to own approximately 10% of the combined entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC