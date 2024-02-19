Fayez Conveys King's Message To Kuwait Emir

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Sunday conveyed a verbal message from His Majesty King Abdullah to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.



The message underscored the deep-rooted and robust relations between Jordan and Kuwait, and the commitment to further strengthen these ties across various sectors, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In his message, the King expressed his gratitude towards Sheikh Mishal and acknowledged Kuwait's supportive stance towards Jordan. He also emphasised the importance of ongoing coordination and consultation on diverse Arab and regional matters, with the aim of bolstering Arab and Islamic unity and collaboration.

Sheikh Mishal expressed his appreciation and respect for the King and affirmed the solid relations between the two nations and the alignment of their perspectives on numerous issues of mutual interest, including the Palestinian cause.

Sheikh Mishal also lauded the King's efforts to cease the Israeli aggression on Gaza. He also praised the King's initiatives to rally international efforts towards establishing a political framework that leads to a fair and comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue that ensures the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state, along the lines of June 4, 1967. He also commended His Majesty's humanitarian aid efforts for the people in Gaza.

Also on Sunday Fayez met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah. During the meeting,

emphasised the historical depth of the relations between Jordan and Kuwait, which are founded on mutual respect and serve the interests of both nations and the just causes of the Arab world.



Fayez also expressed his appreciation for Kuwait's supportive positions towards Jordan and reiterated Jordan's unwavering commitment to enhancing relations with Kuwait across various domains. He also discussed the current regional situation and its implications for Jordan.

Sheikh Mohammed

expressed his appreciation for the close relations that exist between Kuwait and Jordan. He also pointed out Kuwait's keenness to support Jordan in all fields and to enhance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the people and the two countries.

The meeting also explored avenues to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including economic, investment, cultural, and educational sectors. The goal is to fortify mutual collaboration and deepen the close ties between the two countries.