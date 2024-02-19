Royal Hashemite Court Mourns Passing Of Princess Rajwa's Father

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of the father of HRH Princess Rajwa, Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace.

By His Majesty King Abdullah's orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, February 18 2024.

The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein expressed his deep condolences over the passing of Al Saif. The Crown Prince said on Instagram,“With profound sorrow and grief, we mourn the passing of my wife's father, my father-in-law, Abu Faisal.

He was a man of nobility and generosity, distinguished by his good manners and strong faith."