Jordanian Adventurer Undertakes Solo Journey To Top Of Himalayas

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian adventurer Mohammad Saideen recently shared his unique experience climbing the Himalayas, reaching a height of 5360 metres in a one-of-a-kind solo adventure.



Saideen described the journey as both "exhilarating and perilous", given that he undertook this daring expedition independently. He also expressed ambitions of conquering the summit of Everest but faced several challenges that hindered his progress, including acclimatising to the harsh climate and high altitudes, which necessitated a gruelling 200 km trek over a span of just 13 days to adapt to the surrounding natural conditions.

The

adventurer

also highlighted his strategy of ascending to a specific height before descending slightly, a technique employed to maintain the necessary level of adaptation for the continuation of the journey.

Saideen is one of the pioneering figures in adventure sports in the southern desert and works actively in the tourism sector in the Wadi Araba region. His focus is on promoting adventure tourism in the sand dunes.