Rainfall Reaches 65% Of Annual Average

AMMAN - The Ministry of Water announced on Monday that rainfall has reached 65 per cent of the Kingdom's long-term annual average of 8.1 billion cubic metres since the beginning of the wet season.



The ministry also said that a total of 1.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of water has poured into dams across the Kingdom, raising their storage to 45 per cent of their total capacity of 288.



The governorate of Ajloun recorded the highest precipitation, receiving 16.4 millimetres of rainfall, the ministry said.

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson Omar Salama has recently told The Jordan Times that the summer in Jordan this year would be "a lot better" than that in 2023, thanks to the good rainfall and dams' "adequate" water storage.



