Senior Risk Manager Radvilė Ragožytė Is The First In Lithuania Awarded The Certificate In Cyber Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radvilė Ragožytė

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ® to Radvilė Ragožytė. She is the first in Lithuania to earn this distinction.Radvilė is a risk manager for“Vilniaus Šilumos Tinklai”, the largest public limited liability central heating company in Lithuania. Prior to her work there, she served as a senior risk management specialist for“Lietuvos bankas”, the Bank of Lithuania. She began her career with“Lietuvos transporto saugos administracija”, a government enterprise working to make the transportation system fair and drivers safe. Radvilė earned her master's degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from Vilnius University. She is a Certified Professional in Risk Management from TÜV SÜD."I am always pleased to celebrate the first person to gain one of our credentials in their home country," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Radvilė is clearly committed to continuous learning and has demonstrated a breadth of diverse approaches to risk management that will serve her and her employers well."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program has been instrumental in elevating my understanding of the strategic role that boards play in cybersecurity,” said Ms. Ragožytė.“It has armed me with both theoretical knowledge and practical insights into the complexities of cyber risk management. I am now equipped with best practices and strategies that are crucial for ensuring my organization's resilience against the dynamic threats of the digital age,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM